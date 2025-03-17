rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man's Linen Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
Save
Edit Image
kerchieftextilepatterntextiles patternmansvintagefloral patterndesign
Aesthetic laundry room editable mockup, home interior
Aesthetic laundry room editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680379/aesthetic-laundry-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Cotton Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
Cotton Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074026/cotton-kerchief-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license
Swimwear sale Instagram post template
Swimwear sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766832/swimwear-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Vintage photo exhibition poster template from original photography, editable design
Vintage photo exhibition poster template from original photography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498853/image-people-art-manView license
Homespun Cotton Textile (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
Homespun Cotton Textile (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075263/homespun-cotton-textile-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license
Love quote poster template
Love quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516925/love-quote-poster-templateView license
Purse (1935/1942) by Percival Jenner
Purse (1935/1942) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062012/purse-19351942-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Minimal shirt mockup, grid pattern, editable design
Minimal shirt mockup, grid pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887230/minimal-shirt-mockup-grid-pattern-editable-designView license
Curtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Curtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Dull gray bathrobe mockup, editable design
Dull gray bathrobe mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14481128/dull-gray-bathrobe-mockup-editable-designView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Purse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Minimalist sofa Instagram post template
Minimalist sofa Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138628/minimalist-sofa-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale Instagram post template
Furniture sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138587/furniture-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066772/kerchief-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram post template
Summer sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766842/summer-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Pink sun moon frame background, editable design
Pink sun moon frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340717/pink-sun-moon-frame-background-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing Instagram post template
Bespoke tailor & clothing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608265/bespoke-tailor-clothing-instagram-post-templateView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Men's necktie editable mockup
Men's necktie editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13015933/mens-necktie-editable-mockupView license
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084345/printed-textile-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage frame desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage frame desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516989/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
mockup, editable design
mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13938348/mockup-editable-designView license
Carpet Bag (c. 1937) by Mary Berner
Carpet Bag (c. 1937) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073422/carpet-bag-c-1937-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066766/kerchief-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Family love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Family love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408506/family-love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license