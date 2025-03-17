Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagekerchieftextilepatterntextiles patternmansvintagefloral patterndesignMan's Linen Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival JennerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3062 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic laundry room editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680379/aesthetic-laundry-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseCotton Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074026/cotton-kerchief-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain licenseSwimwear sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766832/swimwear-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseVintage photo exhibition poster template from original photography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498853/image-people-art-manView licenseHomespun Cotton Textile (c. 1937) by Percival Jennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075263/homespun-cotton-textile-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516925/love-quote-poster-templateView licensePurse (1935/1942) by Percival Jennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062012/purse-19351942-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain licensePeace love music poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseInfant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal shirt mockup, grid pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887230/minimal-shirt-mockup-grid-pattern-editable-designView licenseCurtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseDull gray bathrobe mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14481128/dull-gray-bathrobe-mockup-editable-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseMinimalist sofa Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138628/minimalist-sofa-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138587/furniture-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseKerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066772/kerchief-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766842/summer-sale-instagram-post-templateView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licensePink sun moon frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340717/pink-sun-moon-frame-background-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608265/bespoke-tailor-clothing-instagram-post-templateView licenseLinen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseMen's necktie editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13015933/mens-necktie-editable-mockupView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084345/printed-textile-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516989/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licensemockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13938348/mockup-editable-designView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073422/carpet-bag-c-1937-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseKerchief (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066766/kerchief-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408506/family-love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license