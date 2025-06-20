rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolormansvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067045/mans-suit-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Top Coat (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Top Coat (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086304/mans-top-coat-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083959/mans-coat-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Woman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063878/womans-riding-habit-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082772/boys-coat-and-trousers-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073945/coat-and-trousers-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Figurehead: "Brooks Walker" (c. 1938) by F W Powell
Figurehead: "Brooks Walker" (c. 1938) by F W Powell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079874/figurehead-brooks-walker-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083957/mans-dressing-gown-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073649/childs-coat-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Man's Suit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Suit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083972/mans-suit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085754/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Man's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075780/mans-shirt-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license