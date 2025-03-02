Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefashionpersonartwatercolormansvintagedesignpublic domainMan's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E HumesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3183 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseElegant 18th-century men's attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800770/breechesFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseGentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826410/png-american-art-blackView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseGolf sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040033/golf-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseDutch Dress (1935/1942) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060339/dutch-dress-19351942-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040041/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074556/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Suit (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067045/mans-suit-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseOne of a kind Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseZwei junge Schwarzwaldbauern, der linke im Profil, der rechte von vorne, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938890/image-face-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant 18th-century men's fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801403/suitFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074579/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseBe a leader Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDoll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074432/doll-and-costume-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseGentleman Instagram story template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367861/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseOpera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunglasses poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578194/vintage-sunglasses-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseMen's cologne Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975004/mens-cologne-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078157/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMen's cologne social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121883/mens-cologne-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage with vintage elements set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22329635/image-background-tree-png-transparentView licenseMan's Angarkha (Outer Robe)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052407/mans-angarkha-outer-robeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of the Frankfurt Banker Johann Georg Leerse, 1749 by jean-marc nattierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938589/portrait-the-frankfurt-banker-johann-georg-leerse-1749-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseEnsemblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490794/ensembleFree Image from public domain license