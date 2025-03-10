rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainportraitclothingdrawing
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jerry the Policeman (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Jerry the Policeman (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075470/jerry-the-policeman-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072799/fan-dancer-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072796/king-saul-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067153/minstrel-marionette-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette (Detail) (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Marionette (Detail) (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075796/marionette-detail-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Lady Marionette (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Lady Marionette (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075661/lady-marionette-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Wax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078070/wax-headed-doll-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075489/joe-the-cannibal-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
"Juggling" Marionette (c. 1936) by James McLellan
"Juggling" Marionette (c. 1936) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064021/juggling-marionette-c-1936-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076587/puppet-judy-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Marionette (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061213/marionette-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076059/pa-german-chalkware-sheep-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074405/doll-general-grant-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license