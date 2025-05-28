rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Marionette (Details) (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domaindrawingwomanadult
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Lady Marionette (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Lady Marionette (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075661/lady-marionette-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072796/king-saul-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
Doll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074358/doll-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072799/fan-dancer-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette (Detail) (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Marionette (Detail) (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075796/marionette-detail-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077981/wall-paper-and-border-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073769/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073751/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073776/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Shop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Shop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077079/shop-figure-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073749/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073843/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074725/fashion-doll-c-1937-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain license