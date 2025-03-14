rawpixel
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Marquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Old Wood Stool (1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Old Paneled Door: Outside Door to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Sideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Table (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Original Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Pierced Metal Screen Inside Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Pierced Metal Screen from Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
