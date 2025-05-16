rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mast Sheath (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotohumanjar
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Mast Sheath (1937) by Lucille Chabot
Mast Sheath (1937) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075809/mast-sheath-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Pine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080991/pine-bust-washington-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Keystone from Ship's Woodwork (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Keystone from Ship's Woodwork (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080438/keystone-from-ships-woodwork-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Rug Strips (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Rug Strips (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062803/shaker-rug-strips-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabot
Figurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088589/figurehead-mermaid-c-1942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082222/weather-vane-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069607/shaker-bedspread-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349664/floral-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Figure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabot
Figure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085821/figure-sailor-c-1940-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Support hormone health Instagram post template, editable text
Support hormone health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597226/support-hormone-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070880/shaker-rug-strip-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640213/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Rocking Horse (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Rocking Horse (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062619/rocking-horse-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354728/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070930/shaker-work-apron-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Gabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Gabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060663/gabriel-weather-vane-technique-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by William L Antrim
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074467/door-knocker-c-1937-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Painted Wooden Box (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Painted Wooden Box (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076118/pa-german-painted-wooden-box-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Gabriel Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Lucille Chabot
Gabriel Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083606/gabriel-weather-vane-c-1939-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Woven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082383/woven-coverlet-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070849/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Pewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Pewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076361/pewter-syrup-jug-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license