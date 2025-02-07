Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsfloorphotodresstextMaterial from Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E HumesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3246 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555510/ballerina-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInfant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710306/art-gallery-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078157/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseCongratulations wedding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740529/congratulations-wedding-poster-templateView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078164/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074579/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage architecture illustrations Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447473/vintage-architecture-illustrations-pinterest-bannerView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740547/wedding-invitation-poster-templateView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551976/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074432/doll-and-costume-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467734/wedding-photos-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078142/wedding-bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity takes courage quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView licenseDoll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065557/doll-ann-blairs-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597902/success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHat Box - Top (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083719/hat-box-top-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074556/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame, editable realistic wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887516/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074572/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding organizer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597016/wedding-organizer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060305/dress-19351942-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348683/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseOpera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442874/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074575/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202976/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding anniversary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932336/happy-wedding-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083466/figurehead-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseFuture generation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596779/future-generation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll Dress (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065580/doll-dress-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license