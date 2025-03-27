rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Save
Edit Image
dorothy postenpublic domain quiltpatternartwatercolorvintagefloral patternsdesign
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075825/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075832/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075840/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075831/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075826/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057732/editable-victorian-accessory-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075836/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064113/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Hands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography design
Hands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21363371/hands-faith-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067120/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Hope poster template
Hope poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729247/hope-poster-templateView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076640/quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074086/coverlet-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Memoir book cover template, editable design
Memoir book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646002/memoir-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Eyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Eyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074729/eyelet-embroidery-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license