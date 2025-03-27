Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor stripegeometric textile patterndorothy postenplaid fabricpattern stripe fabric floralfabric textilefabricpublic domain geometricMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy PostenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3326 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075825/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075832/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseCozy bed linen mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22115707/cozy-bed-linen-mockup-customizable-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseCooking quote template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21464067/cooking-quote-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseI adore you template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21439962/adore-you-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licensePillow cushion set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15099284/pillow-cushion-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075836/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage pattern Instagram post template, editable design, make everyday a little less ordinary quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544048/png-abstract-beautiful-beigeView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075826/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075831/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067120/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseCushion cover mockup, striped pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504967/cushion-cover-mockup-striped-pattern-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseHello Monday, productivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9762897/hello-monday-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlock Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074086/coverlet-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseBaby quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763797/baby-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081219/quilt-patches-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery fabric png mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434232/embroidery-fabric-png-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346473/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseCameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073305/cameo-pin-and-ring-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseDream big live bigger quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18425160/image-star-texture-flowerView licenseGold Chain (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075044/gold-chain-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseMiniature Cup (Blue) (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075867/miniature-cup-blue-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073368/candlestick-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseFood puns template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21444253/food-puns-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licensePiece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076397/piece-handwoven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license