Mechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nubian with Cotton Basket Card Tray (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075980/nubian-with-cotton-basket-card-tray-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597318/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Wallpaper Box (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076185/pa-german-wallpaper-box-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery animal head, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381610/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Be a leader blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596769/leader-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084357/prize-pig-coin-bank-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Courage & success quote blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596724/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Editable polygon animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225262/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView license
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559313/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Speaking Dog Mechanical Bank (c. 1939) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084720/speaking-dog-mechanical-bank-c-1939-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Walking animal character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13688551/walking-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Spa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720136/spa-woman-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
Lion (c. 1937) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075726/lion-c-1937-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708381/achieve-success-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Paperweight (Deer) (c. 1938) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080901/paperweight-deer-c-1938-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708376/achieve-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Leadership workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597918/leadership-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085001/trick-bank-c-1939-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708208/birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Pa. German Dog Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076076/pa-german-dog-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063600/toy-bank-speaking-dog-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Owl on Log Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076026/owl-log-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license