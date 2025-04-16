rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Metal Toy Bank: Boy on Bar (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Save
Edit Image
artfacefurnituremetalpaintingspersonpublic domainwatercolor
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073479/cast-iron-toy-artillery-bank-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073496/cast-iron-toy-bank-independence-hall-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073475/cast-iron-toy-bank-humpty-dumpty-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Shop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Shop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077079/shop-figure-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073886/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073769/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073857/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073824/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Sea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable text
Sea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512764/sea-sun-sand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073767/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073765/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075252/hitching-post-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073753/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate freedom Instagram story template, editable design
Celebrate freedom Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788717/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073764/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075248/hitching-post-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license