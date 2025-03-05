rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Metal Vase (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Save
Edit Image
harry mann waddellartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassmetalwine
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Silver Salt Spoon (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Silver Salt Spoon (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077216/silver-salt-spoon-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077147/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Pewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Pewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076361/pewter-syrup-jug-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721225/pink-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Pewter Syrup Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Pewter Syrup Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076358/pewter-syrup-jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Wine & cheese special editable poster template
Wine & cheese special editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621771/wine-cheese-special-editable-poster-templateView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Wine & cheese special Instagram post template, editable text
Wine & cheese special Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458932/wine-cheese-special-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Vineyard tour poster template
Vineyard tour poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818531/vineyard-tour-poster-templateView license
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076330/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Natural wine Instagram post template
Natural wine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671300/natural-wine-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073816/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Cocktail hour Instagram post template
Cocktail hour Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13083714/cocktail-hour-instagram-post-templateView license
Small Cup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Small Cup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077273/small-cup-and-saucer-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Wine of Italy poster template
Wine of Italy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView license
"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license
Cheers to new beginnings
Cheers to new beginnings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719238/cheers-new-beginningsView license
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072959/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template
Countdown party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView license
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072965/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Dark Gothic spiritual illustrations, editable element set
Dark Gothic spiritual illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594605/dark-gothic-spiritual-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Prayer Bench (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Prayer Bench (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076560/prayer-bench-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Wine & cheese special Instagram story template, editable social media design
Wine & cheese special Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621807/wine-cheese-special-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Spade Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Spade Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077317/spade-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Vineyard tour Instagram post template
Vineyard tour Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671305/vineyard-tour-instagram-post-templateView license
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Wine & cheese special blog banner template, editable text
Wine & cheese special blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621759/wine-cheese-special-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Editable red wine, food digital art
Editable red wine, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416023/editable-red-wine-food-digital-artView license
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Vineyard tour Instagram story template
Vineyard tour Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818534/vineyard-tour-instagram-story-templateView license
Chair (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Chair (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073534/chair-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Birthday brunch Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday brunch Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458933/birthday-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license