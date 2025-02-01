rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Metal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmetaldoorphotolock
Planetarium exhibition blog banner template
Planetarium exhibition blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599556/planetarium-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Courage & success quote blog banner template
Courage & success quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599549/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Vintage key isolated element set
Vintage key isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993367/vintage-key-isolated-element-setView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073856/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Vintage key isolated element set
Vintage key isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993204/vintage-key-isolated-element-setView license
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license
Vintage key isolated element set
Vintage key isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993410/vintage-key-isolated-element-setView license
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074858/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Vintage key isolated element set
Vintage key isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993374/vintage-key-isolated-element-setView license
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077903/walking-stick-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962984/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Lock and key frame, creative remix, editable design
Lock and key frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057828/lock-and-key-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Vintage key isolated element set
Vintage key isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993400/vintage-key-isolated-element-setView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073863/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Locked in, lock and key paper craft remix, editable design
Locked in, lock and key paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623426/locked-in-lock-and-key-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963113/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058792/andiron-one-pair-c-1935-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Hotel sign mockup, editable design
Hotel sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975345/hotel-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064077/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Home listings Instagram post template, editable text
Home listings Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479196/home-listings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Locked in, lock and key paper craft remix, editable design
Locked in, lock and key paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623425/locked-in-lock-and-key-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Iron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Iron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075377/iron-toast-rack-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Happy travels Instagram post template, editable text
Happy travels Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630133/happy-travels-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077852/vase-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Locked in, lock and key paper craft remix, editable design
Locked in, lock and key paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623424/locked-in-lock-and-key-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082286/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Dream home Instagram post template, editable text
Dream home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480002/dream-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058699/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058710/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Smart home tech Instagram post template, editable text
Smart home tech Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479183/smart-home-tech-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license