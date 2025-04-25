rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mirror (1937) by Florence Stevenson
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingsmirrorpaintingsketchphotoantique
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088278/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Nursing Bottle (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Nursing Bottle (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075975/nursing-bottle-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088902/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Iron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Iron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075377/iron-toast-rack-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344451/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344434/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059322/candle-snuffer-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088279/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Medal (Bronze) (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy and Florence Stevenson
Medal (Bronze) (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy and Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067115/medal-bronze-c-1936-vincent-murphy-and-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366861/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView license
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065365/cup-plate-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Gothic picture frame
Gothic picture frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997417/gothic-picture-frameView license
Candle Socket (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
Candle Socket (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059338/candle-socket-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Female Greek statue remixed by rawpixel
Female Greek statue remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064536/candlestick-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Brooch (1936) by Florence Stevenson
Brooch (1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070010/brooch-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Gothic picture frame
Gothic picture frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997416/gothic-picture-frameView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064498/calico-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Gothic picture frame
Gothic picture frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997414/gothic-picture-frameView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Mirror (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075884/mirror-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Gothic picture frame
Gothic picture frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997486/gothic-picture-frameView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
Mirror (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075883/mirror-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Fishing shop blog banner template
Fishing shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039533/fishing-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Steel Buckle (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Steel Buckle (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077394/steel-buckle-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Grille on Porch (1937) by Charles Moss
Grille on Porch (1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075077/grille-porch-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
FishuO shop blog banner template
FishuO shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039429/fishuo-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Gilt Mirror (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Gilt Mirror (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074996/gilt-mirror-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at mirror line art, self obsession
Woman looking at mirror line art, self obsession
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559384/woman-looking-mirror-line-art-self-obsessionView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075885/mirror-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Gothic picture frame
Gothic picture frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997484/gothic-picture-frameView license
Colonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Colonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073960/colonial-mirror-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink vintage frame design element set
Editable pink vintage frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178362/editable-pink-vintage-frame-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Vase (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077851/vase-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116927/image-person-art-vintageView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
Mirror (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075878/mirror-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license