rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Save
Edit Image
victoriananimalpersonartwatercolourpublic domaindinosaurmirror
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13280923/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073871/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template
Self-love Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13281051/self-love-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076116/pa-german-linen-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076049/pa-german-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Art Nouveau woman character clipart set, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage Art Nouveau woman character clipart set, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691325/png-accessory-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Art Nouveau woman character clipart set, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage Art Nouveau woman character clipart set, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692527/png-accessory-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Doll (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065551/doll-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076079/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076045/pa-german-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076172/pa-german-show-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076050/pa-german-bride-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Sewing Bird (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070779/sewing-bird-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067439/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078003/wall-paper-border-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable design
Vintage Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701667/vintage-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
"Jenny Lind" Mirror (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
"Jenny Lind" Mirror (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082452/jenny-lind-mirror-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Pa. German Money Bank (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Money Bank (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067403/pa-german-money-bank-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070237/pitcher-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067353/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license