rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Missal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Hand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Hand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Arm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddell
Arm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072874/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Rawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076732/rawhide-chest-with-lock-inside-view-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Capital on Column (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Capital on Column (1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073404/capital-column-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Spur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Spanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpota
Tooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072148/tooled-leather-cover-for-baptismal-font-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989179/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Altar Tabernacle (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Altar Tabernacle (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085320/altar-tabernacle-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stirrup (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Stirrup (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069710/stirrup-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083097/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059146/bit-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license