rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mitt (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsscrollphotoshoe
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078160/wedding-shoe-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063808/wedding-vest-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
Cradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079460/cradle-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Carpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Carpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073415/carpet-bag-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Wax Doll (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wax Doll (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078075/wax-doll-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077115/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template
New collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Bellows (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Bellows (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064280/bellows-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067940/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license