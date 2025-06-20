rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Molasses Jug (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotobottleantiquecc0
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Creamer (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Creamer (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074139/creamer-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Creamer (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Creamer (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074142/creamer-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Wine of Italy poster template
Wine of Italy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView license
Molasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Molasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086378/molasses-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Pitcher (1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076436/pitcher-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086466/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081032/pitcher-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Butter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089048/butter-churn-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081048/pitcher-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228776/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075413/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077812/tumbler-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077513/sugar-bowl-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228775/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087081/vase-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228771/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228768/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076812/salt-cellar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228772/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087883/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301192/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087886/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license