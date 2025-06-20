rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecannoncc0
Art psychology poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
Art psychology poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23314250/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrell
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075929/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowski
Pestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080974/pestle-and-mortar-c-1938-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Environment quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Environment quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001491/environment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Environment quote Instagram story template, editable design
Environment quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697403/environment-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Hand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Spanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071788/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Missal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Missal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075899/missal-stand-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Rawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Rawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076732/rawhide-chest-with-lock-inside-view-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license