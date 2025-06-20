Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecannoncc0Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2833 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt psychology poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23314250/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075929/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080974/pestle-and-mortar-c-1938-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001491/environment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697403/environment-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseSaddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071788/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseMissal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075899/missal-stand-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseRawhide Chest, with Lock (Inside View) (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076732/rawhide-chest-with-lock-inside-view-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license