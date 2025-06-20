rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrell
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquebowlcannon
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Art psychology poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
Art psychology poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23314250/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131952/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Mortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
Mortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084032/mortar-and-pestle-sign-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084027/mortar-and-pestle-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Environment quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Environment quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001491/environment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowski
Pestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080974/pestle-and-mortar-c-1938-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Mortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084029/mortar-and-pestle-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Butter Churn (c. 1937) by Jay Katz
Butter Churn (c. 1937) by Jay Katz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073252/butter-churn-c-1937-jay-katzFree Image from public domain license
Environment quote Instagram story template, editable design
Environment quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697403/environment-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086397/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Lumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eiseman
Lumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083960/lumberjacks-sawing-log-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305899/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074935/foot-scraper-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305606/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073334/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073338/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301643/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073339/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by John Fisk
Candlestick (c. 1937) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073365/candlestick-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301395/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Candlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Candlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073392/candlestick-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license