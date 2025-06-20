Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquebowlcannonMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene BarrellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 949 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3239 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt psychology poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23314250/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131952/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084032/mortar-and-pestle-sign-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084027/mortar-and-pestle-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001491/environment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080974/pestle-and-mortar-c-1938-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084029/mortar-and-pestle-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseZoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseClamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1937) by Jay Katzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073252/butter-churn-c-1937-jay-katzFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697403/environment-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086397/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseLumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083960/lumberjacks-sawing-log-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305899/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074935/foot-scraper-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305606/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073334/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073338/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301643/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073339/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073365/candlestick-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301395/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073392/candlestick-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license