rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Needlepoint Picture (c. 1937) by Jules Lefevere
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartpublic domainpaintingsphotohumancc0
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Needlepoint Picture (c. 1937) by Jules Lefevere
Needlepoint Picture (c. 1937) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075967/needlepoint-picture-c-1937-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Needlepoint Picture (c. 1937) by Jules Lefevere
Needlepoint Picture (c. 1937) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075963/needlepoint-picture-c-1937-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Jar (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066643/jar-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065865/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Jules Lefevere
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082905/candlestick-c-1939-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065867/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074704/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074691/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Torn Paper Effect
Torn Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView license
Patchwork Crib Quilt (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
Patchwork Crib Quilt (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061554/patchwork-crib-quilt-19351942-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Customizable torn paper photo collage
Customizable torn paper photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12426370/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070080/coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Rainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and design
Rainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
Sampler (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076849/sampler-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072960/bandbox-design-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208804/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Bandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072963/bandbox-paper-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Makeup class Instagram post template, editable text
Makeup class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474233/makeup-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Doll (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Wooden Doll (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078291/wooden-doll-c-1937-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078013/wallpaper-from-bandbox-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
World art day poster template, editable text and design
World art day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074452/doll-with-bisque-head-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tinsel Picture (c. 1937) by George File
Tinsel Picture (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077649/tinsel-picture-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074430/doll-retta-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license