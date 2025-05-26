rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Needlepoint (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
Save
Edit Image
public domain tapestryfacepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingpainting
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074691/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072989/beaded-pin-cushion-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070137/coverlet-us-seal-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Batter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
Batter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072977/batter-pitcher-c-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Teapot (1937) by J Howard Iams
Teapot (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077606/teapot-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074071/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bowl (1937) by J Howard Iams
Bowl (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073125/bowl-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape in Petit Point (1937) by J Howard Iams
Landscape in Petit Point (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075667/landscape-petit-point-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Needlepoint Picture (c. 1937) by Jules Lefevere
Needlepoint Picture (c. 1937) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075963/needlepoint-picture-c-1937-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bread Basket (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Bread Basket (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069993/bread-basket-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hen on Basket (1937) by J Howard Iams
Hen on Basket (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075206/hen-basket-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Embroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074704/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glass Globe - Wax Flowers (1937) by J Howard Iams
Glass Globe - Wax Flowers (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075038/glass-globe-wax-flowers-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Quilt (1937) by J Howard Iams
Quilt (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076650/quilt-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ginger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Ginger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080032/ginger-box-tin-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license