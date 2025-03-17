rawpixel
Nursing Bottle (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Pewter Flagon (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Lantern (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
Urban billboard fashion mockup
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
Silver Flagon (1935/1942) by Albert Camilli
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Eugene Barrell
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Pewter Flagon (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
Silver Tankard (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
Agriculture class Instagram post template, editable text
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Bbq party poster template, editable text and design
Mirror (1937) by Florence Stevenson
Bbq party Instagram post template, editable text
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Isidore Steinberg
College open day Instagram post template, editable text
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Dim sum Facebook post template
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Bbq party Instagram story template, editable text
Batter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
Water plants Instagram post template
Creamer (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Cafe & Bistro logo template, editable text
Creamer (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Bbq party blog banner template, editable text
Pewter Mug (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
Cafe & Bistro logo template, editable text
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
Miniature Cup (Blue) (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
