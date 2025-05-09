rawpixel
Negro Minstrel (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808181/pink-cloud-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073180/bridle-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Horse Hair Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075274/horse-hair-bridle-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Chair (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073633/childs-chair-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074599/dresser-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073286/cabinet-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Carving for a Tombstone (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073460/carving-for-tombstone-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073808/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075862/minstrel-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bracelet (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069975/bracelet-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Mosaic Marble "Ornament" (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067193/mosaic-marble-ornament-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Plaque - Lamb of God (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082366/wooden-plaque-lamb-god-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Comb (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065181/comb-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073475/cast-iron-toy-bank-humpty-dumpty-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Penitent Christ (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076287/penitent-christ-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Sacramental Chair (c. 1939) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084462/sacramental-chair-c-1939-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084034/missal-holder-c-1939-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Ring Bit (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081256/ring-bit-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Water Filter (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078071/water-filter-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license