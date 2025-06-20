rawpixel
Nicho (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079185/chest-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Shoes (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073701/childs-shoes-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bench (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082650/bench-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079181/chest-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Vigas (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077868/vigas-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Colcha (Bedspread) (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073949/colcha-bedspread-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073947/colcha-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Santo (St. Michael) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084513/santo-st-michael-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Wall Decoration (1935/1942) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063646/wall-decoration-19351942-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Fishing shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039533/fishing-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075883/mirror-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
FishuO shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039429/fishuo-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075283/hooked-rug-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073950/colcha-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Lobster friday Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23230795/png-animal-fishView license
Colonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073960/colonial-mirror-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView license
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077482/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077318/sofa-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView license
Folding Desk (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074921/folding-desk-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license