Nutcracker (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
Cat cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982565/cat-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nutcracker (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075996/nutcracker-c-1937-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Bath products sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597199/bath-products-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076923/sewing-bird-c-1937-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Cat day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982559/cat-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cat lover Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650559/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081404/sewing-bird-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Owl on Log Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076026/owl-log-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Black cat club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12831207/black-cat-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Squeak Toy Kitten (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081751/squeak-toy-kitten-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Dogs watercolor element png, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123239/dogs-watercolor-element-png-editable-animal-designView license
Drinking Vessel (Loving Cup) (c. 1936) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065826/drinking-vessel-loving-cup-c-1936-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Dog border beige mobile wallpaper, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122405/dog-border-beige-mobile-wallpaper-editable-animal-designView license
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080441/kettle-ring-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Cute pet border, Customizable beige background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122403/cute-pet-border-customizable-beige-background-designView license
Greyhound (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080068/greyhound-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Dog border desktop wallpaper, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080352/dog-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-animal-designView license
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076804/rug-wall-hanging-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Cat lover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887440/cat-lover-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073762/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView license
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077403/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Dog border off-white mobile wallpaper, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080351/dog-border-off-white-mobile-wallpaper-editable-animal-designView license
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable pet border, beige background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122443/editable-pet-border-beige-background-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Dog border beige desktop wallpaper, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122410/dog-border-beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-animal-designView license
"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license
Editable pet border, gray background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078873/editable-pet-border-gray-background-designView license
Snow Breaker (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086773/snow-breaker-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Customizable pet border, gray background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075479/customizable-pet-border-gray-background-designView license
Unicorn (c. 1937) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077820/unicorn-c-1937-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075844/mechanical-bank-jumping-dog-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Pet-friendly workplace Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650633/pet-friendly-workplace-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license