Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Watercolor Victorian woman
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Watercolor Victorian woman
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylor
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Watercolor young women reading books
Sewing Box (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Watercolor Victorian woman
Four Poster Bed (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Watercolor Victorian woman
Bonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor young women reading books
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor young women reading books
Opera Hood (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Watercolor young women png element
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
Watercolor young women reading books
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves and Circles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Watercolor girls in a park
Lace and Straw Bonnet (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor bride at balcony
Pen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
Watercolor girls in a park
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd