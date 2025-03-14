Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblouseartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingssketchOpera Shoulder Wrap (c. 1937) by Joseph L BoydOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3158 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaffeta Waist (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077567/taffeta-waist-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWine tasting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543563/wine-tasting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWaist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082157/waist-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074517/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView licenseVisiting Costume (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077884/visiting-costume-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074500/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074709/evening-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePuppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseTea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage venue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273056/marriage-venue-instagram-post-templateView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlove Shop Sign (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080045/glove-shop-sign-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12341918/editable-womens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066577/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseDepression png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703480/depression-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076007/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076006/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076010/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076843/sampler-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseOpera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license