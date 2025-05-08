Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefabricvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothinggreenredOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard TaylorOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 983 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3357 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseOpera Hood (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061417/opera-hood-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076007/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076010/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseEco fashion label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535388/eco-fashion-label-template-editable-designView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076006/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel card mockup design., customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21996950/elegant-hotel-card-mockup-design-customizable-designView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWoman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788150/history-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088965/bonnet-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064410/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064481/calash-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseClothing size label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14556519/clothing-size-label-template-editable-designView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseClothing tag mockup, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074670/clothing-tag-mockup-editable-floral-designView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588153/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Bonnet (1935/1942) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063863/womans-bonnet-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589385/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075181/hat-mannequin-and-bonnet-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license