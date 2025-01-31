Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainplatewomanadultPa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
JPEG
Low Resolution 892 x 1200 px
High Resolution (HD) 3046 x 4096 px | 300 dpi
View CC0 license 