Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsboxphotoantiquecc0Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances LichtenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 825 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2817 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licensePa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076045/pa-german-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licensePa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076050/pa-german-bride-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076079/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Bride's Box (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067325/pa-german-brides-box-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076116/pa-german-linen-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseHospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076172/pa-german-show-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic dinner Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075885/mirror-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073871/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseBlue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Money Bank (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067403/pa-german-money-bank-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067353/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067338/pa-german-chest-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693400/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067439/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078003/wall-paper-border-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790677/countdown-party-instagram-story-templateView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067356/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseEaster rabbit, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721685/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseEaster rabbit, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721741/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseFireback (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074796/fireback-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license