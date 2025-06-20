rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Carved Wooden Chicken (c. 1937) by Robert Harlow
Save
Edit Image
animalplantwoodenbirdartwatercolourpublic domainfood
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Architectural Carving (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
Architectural Carving (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085350/architectural-carving-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Wood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Wood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088436/wood-tradesmans-sign-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bunch of Grapes (c. 1937) by Alice Stearns
Bunch of Grapes (c. 1937) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073249/bunch-grapes-c-1937-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Dana
Glass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085951/glass-cologne-bottle-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Warming Pan (c. 1936) by Filippo Porreca
Warming Pan (c. 1936) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072458/warming-pan-c-1936-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Finial (c. 1940) by Marian Page
Finial (c. 1940) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085815/finial-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Gelatin Mold (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Pa. German Gelatin Mold (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076109/pa-german-gelatin-mold-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Thimble Case (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Thimble Case (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077624/thimble-case-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Tropical cafe poster template
Tropical cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735454/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView license
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Tropical cafe Instagram story template
Tropical cafe Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735455/tropical-cafe-instagram-story-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by C Mansfield
Pa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by C Mansfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061429/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-mansfieldFree Image from public domain license
Tropical cafe blog banner template
Tropical cafe blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735462/tropical-cafe-blog-banner-templateView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Tropical cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Tropical cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520431/tropical-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Match Safe (c. 1940) by Neva Coffey
Match Safe (c. 1940) by Neva Coffey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086319/match-safe-c-1940-neva-coffeyFree Image from public domain license
Tropical cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Tropical cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002182/tropical-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
Pin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084246/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Toucan bird illustration, digital art editable design
Toucan bird illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234940/toucan-bird-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
Pa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076128/pa-german-plate-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088971/bootjack-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Tropical fruit Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical fruit Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686775/tropical-fruit-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Parrot (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Parrot (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084129/pa-german-parrot-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Save animals Instagram post template, editable text
Save animals Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555310/save-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Wooden Eagles (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeau
Pa. German Wooden Eagles (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076199/pa-german-wooden-eagles-c-1937-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089476/pa-german-toy-turkey-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife conservation Instagram post template, editable text
Wildlife conservation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555314/wildlife-conservation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Small Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084683/small-carved-bellamy-eagle-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license