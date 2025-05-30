rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Save
Edit Image
victorianpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentphoto
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076045/pa-german-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076050/pa-german-bride-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076116/pa-german-linen-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076172/pa-german-show-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078003/wall-paper-border-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076049/pa-german-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076079/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067338/pa-german-chest-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Wall Paper Border Design (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Wall Paper Border Design (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072433/wall-paper-border-design-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075885/mirror-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073871/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Pa. German Money Bank (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Money Bank (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067403/pa-german-money-bank-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067353/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper Border Design (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Wall Paper Border Design (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072429/wall-paper-border-design-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067439/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064920/chest-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license