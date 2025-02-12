Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainfoodplatepaintingsphotowheelPa. German Gelatin Mold (c. 1937) by Robert StewartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 977 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3335 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licensePa. German Cheese Strainer (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076066/pa-german-cheese-strainer-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1939) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083274/cup-and-saucer-c-1939-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable various of cheese design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232200/editable-various-cheese-design-element-setView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076085/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePlate flat-lay mockup png element, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620779/plate-flat-lay-mockup-png-element-editable-vintage-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067425/pa-german-plate-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseFlower Crock (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085891/flower-crock-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseSalmon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543187/salmon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076501/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076128/pa-german-plate-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by David Ellingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076145/pa-german-plate-c-1937-david-ellingerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076502/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075324/inkwell-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077511/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseGrilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543183/grilled-salmon-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076147/pa-german-plate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCurtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067435/pa-german-plate-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076500/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseBrunch & journaling book flatlay mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670696/brunch-journaling-book-flatlay-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080727/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePie Plate (1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067912/pie-plate-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDinner Plate (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074350/dinner-plate-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077517/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license