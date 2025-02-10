rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Music Book (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Save
Edit Image
bookartwatercolourmusicpublic domainpaintingsphototext
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052179/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Birth Certificate (1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076025/pa-german-birth-certificate-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson book cover template, editable design
Music lesson book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660154/music-lesson-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Illuminated Title Page from Manuscript Songbook (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Illuminated Title Page from Manuscript Songbook (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075318/illuminated-title-page-from-manuscript-songbook-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Music classes Instagram post template, editable text
Music classes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599417/music-classes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hose Holder for Hand Engine (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Hose Holder for Hand Engine (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075294/hose-holder-for-hand-engine-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
School musical blog banner template, editable text
School musical blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597692/school-musical-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076031/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Acoustic songs Instagram post template, editable text
Acoustic songs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599371/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074792/fire-engine-pumper-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Drums shop Instagram post template, editable text
Drums shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597141/drums-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fruit Tray (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fruit Tray (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074981/fruit-tray-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable children's book character element design set
Editable children's book character element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15279162/editable-childrens-book-character-element-design-setView license
Fireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074807/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788056/christmas-spirit-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077688/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable children's book character element design set
Editable children's book character element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15279077/editable-childrens-book-character-element-design-setView license
Fireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074811/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Carol concert Instagram post template, editable text
Carol concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598017/carol-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067337/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable children's book character element design set
Editable children's book character element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15279072/editable-childrens-book-character-element-design-setView license
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Wooden Figure (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Wooden Figure (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072684/wooden-figure-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Summer playlist blog banner template, editable text
Summer playlist blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597258/summer-playlist-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Death Certificate (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Death Certificate (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076080/pa-german-death-certificate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788085/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Book Marker (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Book Marker (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076034/pa-german-book-marker-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Music class Instagram post template, editable text
Music class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596465/music-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Painted Wooden Box (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Painted Wooden Box (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076118/pa-german-painted-wooden-box-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable children's book character element design set
Editable children's book character element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278716/editable-childrens-book-character-element-design-setView license
Parade Fire Horn (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Parade Fire Horn (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076231/parade-fire-horn-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596443/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072526/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689857/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Music class Instagram post template, editable text
Music class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597142/music-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072517/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license