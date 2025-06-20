rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoembroideryantique
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997120/embroidery-butterflyView license
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076116/pa-german-linen-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
1829 Show Towel (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
1829 Show Towel (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058757/1829-show-towel-19351942-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076045/pa-german-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076049/pa-german-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076050/pa-german-bride-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076079/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078003/wall-paper-border-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075885/mirror-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073871/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067353/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Money Bank (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Money Bank (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067403/pa-german-money-bank-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Embroidered Towel (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Embroidered Towel (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061465/pa-german-embroidered-towel-19351942-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license