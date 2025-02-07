Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartbuildinglogopublic domainplatedrawingspaintingPa. German Stove Plate (1937) by Austin L DavisonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3067 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFoot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074918/foot-scraper-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890362/back-school-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseCast Iron Urn (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073499/cast-iron-urn-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Window Grille (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073492/cast-iron-window-grille-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseGate (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074980/gate-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGate for Cemetary Plot (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074990/gate-for-cemetary-plot-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469369/back-school-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWindow Grille (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078193/window-grille-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoal Grate for Fireplace (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073928/coal-grate-for-fireplace-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCemetary Gate (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073509/cemetary-gate-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseCat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613934/cat-dining-table-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseFragment of Fence (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074950/fragment-fence-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseSmall business brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23438341/image-flower-leaf-plantView licenseWindow Grille (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078192/window-grille-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseMountain resort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368238/mountain-resort-voucher-templateView licenseStandard from Iron Fence (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077385/standard-from-iron-fence-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCast Iron Foot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073477/cast-iron-foot-scraper-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseFragment of Fence (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074957/fragment-fence-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCast Iron Match Holder (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079139/cast-iron-match-holder-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant uniform mockup template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24091308/restaurant-uniform-mockup-template-customizable-designView licenseBootjack (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073106/bootjack-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseHouse mortgage retro illustration, yellow editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518641/house-mortgage-retro-illustration-yellow-editable-designView licenseSection of Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076912/section-cast-iron-balcony-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533402/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Spice Box (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080838/pa-german-spice-box-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licensePa. German Stove Plate (c. 1937) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076170/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1937-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596776/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073456/cast-iron-eagle-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseDoll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license