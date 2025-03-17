rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsrooster
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Robin Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Robin Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076160/pa-german-robin-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077313/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pa. German Chalkware Mantel Ornament (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Mantel Ornament (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076046/pa-german-chalkware-mantel-ornament-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Happy chickens Instagram post template
Happy chickens Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599998/happy-chickens-instagram-post-templateView license
Chalkware Rooster (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Chalkware Rooster (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064908/chalkware-rooster-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082059/toy-rooster-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Silhouette animal set, editable design element
Silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077173/silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076047/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Poultry farming Instagram post template
Poultry farming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786616/poultry-farming-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Dog Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Dog Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076076/pa-german-dog-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable chicken element set
Editable chicken element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153059/editable-chicken-element-setView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082257/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Toy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Toy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077754/toy-horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077187/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pa. German Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076161/pa-german-prince-charles-spaniel-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077233/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Sea Gull Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Sea Gull Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076898/sea-gull-figure-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078860/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Chalkware Pigeon Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Chalkware Pigeon Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073595/chalkware-pigeon-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Pet chicken Instagram post template
Pet chicken Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786615/pet-chicken-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Chalkware Shepherd Boy (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Shepherd Boy (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076064/pa-german-chalkware-shepherd-boy-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bird (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Bird (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073020/bird-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Chalkware Roosters (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Chalkware Roosters (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073593/chalkware-roosters-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067373/pa-german-eagle-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888991/black-wildlife-illustration-collage-element-setView license
Parrot (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Parrot (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076238/parrot-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597646/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067332/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888391/wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Pa. German Chalkware Mantel Stop (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Mantel Stop (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076068/pa-german-chalkware-mantel-stop-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license