Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
artpublic domaindrawingsknifephotowheeldaggerantique
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Crime book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077766/trivet-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Pain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8186426/pain-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-designView license
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Pain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8188784/pain-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-designView license
Pastry Jagger (1937) by James Drake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076236/pastry-jagger-1937-james-drakeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Realistic feather, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080785/pa-german-flatiron-holder-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076248/patch-boxes-kentucky-rifles-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (1937) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073106/bootjack-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Wind energy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459726/wind-energy-poster-templateView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Christmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633856/christmas-penguin-cute-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084148/pa-german-plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license