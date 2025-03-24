rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledesk
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076049/pa-german-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076116/pa-german-linen-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076079/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076045/pa-german-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076172/pa-german-show-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067353/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076050/pa-german-bride-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067338/pa-german-chest-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
New post Instagram post template
New post Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078003/wall-paper-border-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Mirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075885/mirror-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license