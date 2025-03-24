Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledeskPa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances LichtenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 876 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2991 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076049/pa-german-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076116/pa-german-linen-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076112/pa-german-jug-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076079/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076045/pa-german-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076172/pa-german-show-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067353/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Band Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076030/pa-german-band-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076050/pa-german-bride-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067338/pa-german-chest-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFootstool (c. 1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseNew post Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078003/wall-paper-border-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseMirror (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075885/mirror-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseTable (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license