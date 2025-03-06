rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Painted Glass - Mariner's Church (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Save
Edit Image
churchartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotorug
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Stencil of Ceiling (Mariner's Church) (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Stencil of Ceiling (Mariner's Church) (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077402/stencil-ceiling-mariners-church-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert poster template
Easter Sunday concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460234/easter-sunday-concert-poster-templateView license
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076204/painted-glass-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Church at Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577217/church-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076207/painted-glass-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Finial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Finial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074785/finial-eagle-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931422/worship-poster-templateView license
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078364/wrought-iron-banister-bracket-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView license
Toy Sleigh (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Toy Sleigh (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077760/toy-sleigh-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Carol concert Instagram post template, editable text
Carol concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598017/carol-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Scotchman (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Wooden Scotchman (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078323/wooden-scotchman-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Church conference Instagram story template, editable design
Church conference Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Finial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Finial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074794/finial-eagle-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063989/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064240/beaded-bag-c-1936-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas sale Instagram post template
Christmas sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786845/christmas-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady Marionette (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Lady Marionette (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075661/lady-marionette-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView license
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081827/storm-lamp-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Gold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Gold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Carved Wood Robin (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Carved Wood Robin (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073454/carved-wood-robin-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Belive in god poster template, editable text & design
Belive in god poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571068/belive-god-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075145/hand-woven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template
Believe in god poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Church at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView license
Doll Dress (c. 1936) by James McLellan
Doll Dress (c. 1936) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065579/doll-dress-c-1936-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god blog banner template, editable text
Believe in god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936367/believe-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tinsel Picture (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Tinsel Picture (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077651/tinsel-picture-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081975/tin-teapot-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert Instagram post template
Christmas Church Concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830623/christmas-church-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577173/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Fractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074953/fractur-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template
Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786856/christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license