Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
woodenpersonartwatercolorpublic domaincandleclothingwoman
White tea label template
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Group of diverse people standing
Retablo - St. Procopio (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Business people are joining hands together
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Bulto, Santa Rita (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Painting of St. Liberata (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Immaculate Conception (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
