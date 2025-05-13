Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefirepersonartpublic domaindrawingswomanadultpaintingParade Fire Horn (c. 1937) by Elmer G AndersonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 613 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2091 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Stove Plate (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067455/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePainted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073586/chemise-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Music Book (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076113/pa-german-music-book-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace gender equality Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513566/workplace-gender-equality-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077981/wall-paper-and-border-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074792/fire-engine-pumper-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView licensePa. German Stove Plate (c. 1937) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076170/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1937-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065083/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463868/womens-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIlluminated Title Page from Manuscript Songbook (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075318/illuminated-title-page-from-manuscript-songbook-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBank (Dove) (c. 1937) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072964/bank-dove-c-1937-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseGrim reaper fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663838/grim-reaper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077688/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman podcast business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479555/woman-podcast-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHose Holder for Hand Engine (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075294/hose-holder-for-hand-engine-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace inclusivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615139/workplace-inclusivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFruit Tray (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074981/fruit-tray-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074807/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074811/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman line art, rose watercolor stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548996/woman-line-art-rose-watercolor-stickerView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078350/wrapper-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseHoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075277/hoop-skirt-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072796/king-saul-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license