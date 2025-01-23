rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Paper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Save
Edit Image
frank fumagallipapersportstapeartwatercolourcricketpublic domain
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078072/water-cooler-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Inkwell (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Inkwell (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075322/inkwell-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket club poster template
Cricket club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536807/cricket-club-poster-templateView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066726/jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Alpine adventure Facebook post template
Alpine adventure Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407600/alpine-adventure-facebook-post-templateView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076085/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Christmas display podium editable product backdrop
Christmas display podium editable product backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761111/christmas-display-podium-editable-product-backdropView license
Wash Bowl (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Wash Bowl (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078058/wash-bowl-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cute poster paper editable mockup
Cute poster paper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526946/cute-poster-paper-editable-mockupView license
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Hit the slopes Facebook post template
Hit the slopes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407618/hit-the-slopes-facebook-post-templateView license
Churn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Churn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage-style diary book promotion with special offer text editable design
Vintage-style diary book promotion with special offer text editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611314/vintage-style-diary-book-promotion-with-special-offer-text-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket match poster template
Cricket match poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536802/cricket-match-poster-templateView license
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071959/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket poster template, editable text and design
Cricket poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090008/cricket-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Rewatch cricket match Instagram post template
Rewatch cricket match Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536893/rewatch-cricket-match-instagram-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076484/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket poster template, editable text and design
Cricket poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680595/cricket-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077403/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable text
Cricket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580421/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075547/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket poster template
Cricket poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536057/cricket-poster-templateView license
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597360/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable design
Cricket Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282312/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076475/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram story template, editable text
Cricket Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090018/cricket-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074155/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable text
Cricket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765950/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Inkwell (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Inkwell (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086112/inkwell-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp Instagram post template, editable text
Sport camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597315/sport-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grey Stoneware Cuspidor (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagalli
Grey Stoneware Cuspidor (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060762/grey-stoneware-cuspidor-19351942-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license