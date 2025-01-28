rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartpublic domainpaintingskniferiflesboxes
Bird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable text
Bird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574373/bird-sanctuary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076248/patch-boxes-kentucky-rifles-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Realistic feather, editable design element set
Realistic feather, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Christmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remix
Christmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633856/christmas-penguin-cute-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080929/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Mascara box mockup, editable design
Mascara box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13323062/mascara-box-mockup-editable-designView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080930/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080920/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Lighter mockup, editable object design
Lighter mockup, editable object design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Save the birds Instagram post template, editable text
Save the birds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574439/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Owl of Athena, education, editable paper craft collage
Owl of Athena, education, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540399/owl-athena-education-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Seafood boils background, lobster, crab illustration, editable design
Seafood boils background, lobster, crab illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944462/seafood-boils-background-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082211/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Whale tail marine life nature remix, editable design
Whale tail marine life nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661293/whale-tail-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074680/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Pastry Jagger (1937) by James Drake
Pastry Jagger (1937) by James Drake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076236/pastry-jagger-1937-james-drakeFree Image from public domain license
Interior design poster template, editable text
Interior design poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license