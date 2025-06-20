rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pendulum Clock (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsclockphotoantiquecc0
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080576/mantle-clock-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Clock (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
Wall Clock (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072377/wall-clock-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Ceramic Ink Well (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Ceramic Ink Well (c. 1937) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073510/ceramic-ink-well-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Demi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Demi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sun Dial (c. 1937) by William Kerby
Sun Dial (c. 1937) by William Kerby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077527/sun-dial-c-1937-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Hall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Hall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075115/hall-clock-grandfathers-clock-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077026/shaker-tall-clock-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Clock (c. 1939) by Dorothea A Farrington
Clock (c. 1939) by Dorothea A Farrington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083127/clock-c-1939-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Painted Clock (1940) by John Koehl
Painted Clock (1940) by John Koehl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089485/painted-clock-1940-john-koehlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073557/chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Pottery Ink Stand (c. 1936) by John Jordan
Pottery Ink Stand (c. 1936) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068047/pottery-ink-stand-c-1936-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Clock (1937) by Arthur Mathews
Clock (1937) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073916/clock-1937-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Mirror (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075877/mirror-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license