rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Save
Edit Image
elbert s moweryfabricpatternartvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080919/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067535/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076259/patchwork-pieced-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Architecture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Architecture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963505/architecture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069319/log-cabin-quilt-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Silk Quilt (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
Silk Quilt (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088132/silk-quilt-c-1941-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Discover Italy Instagram post template, editable text
Discover Italy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972735/discover-italy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076251/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070962/shirred-rug-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Shaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088081/shaker-comb-for-grass-seed-c-1941-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Quilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076639/quilt-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Art Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069612/shaker-bed-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license