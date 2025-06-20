Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsphotoantiquePeg'in Stitch Boot (c. 1937) by Syrena SwansonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 850 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2903 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseWitch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078208/witch-ball-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseLobster friday Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23230795/png-animal-fishView license"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069947/bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseFlat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064477/calash-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseShell Shaped Flask (c. 1940) by Raymond McGoughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086707/shell-shaped-flask-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085103/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePurse (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076606/purse-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMission Stole and Maniple (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075898/mission-stole-and-maniple-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077517/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074639/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Garter (c. 1938) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082274/wedding-garter-c-1938-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseScent Bottle (c. 1937) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076875/scent-bottle-c-1937-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089047/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Bolero (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067015/mans-bolero-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073287/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083439/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license