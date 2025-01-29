Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitdrawingPenitent Christ (1937) by Eldora P LorenziniOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3210 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAscension day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseChrist in the Sepulchre (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073721/christ-the-sepulchre-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRetablo (St. Longinus) (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076758/retablo-st-longinus-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDeath Angel and Cart (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074284/death-angel-and-cart-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078794/bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseRetablo (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081265/retablo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (San Acacio) (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078795/bulto-san-acacio-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto Bulto (Santiago or San Diego) (c. 1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081352/santo-bulto-santiago-san-diego-c-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (San Miguel) (1939) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082833/bulto-san-miguel-1939-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSanto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081358/santo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ illustration png sticker, creative pastel holographic remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186790/png-aesthetic-belief-collage-elementView licenseSanto-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081354/santo-bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto Bulto (Santiago or San Diego) (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081350/santo-bulto-santiago-san-diego-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licensePenitente Santo Entierro or (Saint in Earth) (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076290/penitente-santo-entierro-saint-earth-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseNegro Minstrel (c. 1937) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075978/negro-minstrel-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBulto (The Holy Family) (1939) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082829/bulto-the-holy-family-1939-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licensePink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808181/pink-cloud-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081357/santo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMarionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1937) by Lew Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073475/cast-iron-toy-bank-humpty-dumpty-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (Santa Barbara) (1939) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082835/bulto-santa-barbara-1939-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licensePunch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license